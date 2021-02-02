Budget drives market optimism, but upside may be limited

Budget frenzy and widespread optimism that growth boosters proposed by the government have driven the markets robust rally for second straight day on Tuesday. The Sensex touched 50,000-mark once again recovering around 8% in less than a fortnight drawing comfort from government large spending plans that is expected to spur growth in a limping economy.

The BSE Sensex gained 1197.11 points or 2.46% to close at 49,797.72 while the Nifty jumped 366.65 points or 2.57% at 14,647.85. Global peers were supportive with markets in China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea rising around 1%.

Despite the heated valuation concerns, analysts are optimistic that capex step up and supply side reforms will lead to a quicker economic revival in India following the pandemic.

“The budget was more positive for equities, less so for bonds given larger-than-expected supply and the slower pace of deficit normalization," said Goldman Sachs in a note on 2 February.

Kotak Securities has upgrade its target on both Sensex and Nifty to 51,000 and 15,000 respectively by December on expectations of more earnings upgrades following the budget. “Our revised 2021 end Nifty earnings per share (EPS) estimate works to ₹770. Assigning a slightly higher multiple of 19.5 times gives us a target of 15,000 for the Nifty for end of CY21,"Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President (Head Fundamental Research-PCG), Kotak Securities said.

What worries analysts about the budget is that provisions in the budget may create inflationary risks for India while its spread and translation into bottom-up economics will be its test.

“We see risks in inflation–heightened by the expansionary push, global stimulus and liquidity support–all of which India has been a beneficiary, and the markets possibly not pricing it in," analysts at Edelweiss Securities. It said that the economy, with policy support behind it too, needs to ‘catch up’ while the budget does aggressively upfront its spend it does not go directly to the lower end of the consumer–significant part of the demand chain, that could well remain at risk.

It is feared that global rating agencies may view the budget as slightly more negative, given their focus on medium-term fiscal finances. Nomura believes the budget may have increased the probability of a downgrade from Fitch. “Of the two rating agencies with a negative outlook for India, we believe the budget may have increased the probability of a downgrade from Fitch," it said in a note on 2 February.

According to Nomura, government setting a significantly higher fiscal deficit target of 9.5% of GDP in FY21 indicates ‘kitchen sinking’ and the baton of driving growth may shift from monetary policy (in 2020) to fiscal policy (in 2021).

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, there was no material push in terms of consumption in the budget. "However, we note from Q3FY21 corporate earnings that consumption demand revival is progressing quite well, with high-double-digit volume growth footprints from many staples and discretionary companies. Though there is no large fiscal stimulus, the absence of any tax hikes and better fiscal math by this renewed and bold government provides extreme comfort," it said.

Post budget, the market focus will return to the fundamentals, corporate earnings growth and Reserve Bank of India monetary policy this week.

