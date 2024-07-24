Budget impact: ITC shares breach ₹500 for the first time on unchanged tobacco taxes, Jefferies’ upgrades to buy

ITC shares rise 3.7% post Budget 2024 as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy'. Stock hits 510.60 high with 19% July surge. Unchanged tobacco taxes, stable GST rates, and rural allocation boost non-tobacco businesses.

Pranati Deva
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Trade Now
Budget impact: ITC shares jump 3.7% to record high on unchanged tobacco taxes, Jefferies upgrades to buy
Budget impact: ITC shares jump 3.7% to record high on unchanged tobacco taxes, Jefferies upgrades to buy

Budget 2024: Shares of ITC jumped almost 4 percent to breach 500 for the first time on Wednesday, July 24, extending gains after a 5.5 percent rally in the previous session.

This momentum was driven by brokerage house Jefferies upgrading the stock to a "buy" after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no changes to tobacco taxation in her budget address on July 23. Jefferies has set a target price of 585 for ITC, indicating a potential upside of 15.5 percent.

Also Read | HUL shares fall after Q1 results; Should you buy, hold or sell the FMCG stock?

The stock climbed as much as 3.7 percent during intra-day trading to reach a new high of 510.60. Over the past year, ITC has gained 10.5 percent and 4.4 percent in the last month alone. Notably, the stock has surged over 19 percent in July so far and has risen nearly 28 percent from its 52-week low of 399.30 on March 12, 2024.

The Finance Minister's decision to keep tobacco taxation unchanged follows a significant 16 percent hike in the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) last year. This stability has positioned ITC as one of the top performers on benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Also Read | Budget 2024: FMCG stocks surge up to 6% on govt’s plans to support rural economy

Jefferies commented, "no news is great news" for ITC, highlighting that the unchanged tobacco taxes and likely stable GST rates until March 2026 are significant positives for the company.

Additionally, the demand outlook for the staple sector is improving. An expected revival in rural demand is anticipated to benefit ITC’s non-tobacco businesses, such as FMCG and agriculture. The Finance Minister increased the Union Budget’s rural allocation by 12 percent, further supporting this positive outlook.

Also Read | Budget 2024: FM says taxpayers can save ₹17,500 under new tax regime

Experts also pointed out that the Finance Minister's announcement of higher tax rates under the New Tax Regime, alongside increased standard deductions from 50,000 to 75,000, will result in net tax savings of approximately 17,500 for individuals. This is expected to benefit corporations in the FMCG sector, including HUL, Dabur, and Nestle, alongside ITC.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
100

1 of 7Read Full Story
$81 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

5 of 7Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

6 of 7Read Full Story
3

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBudget impact: ITC shares breach ₹500 for the first time on unchanged tobacco taxes, Jefferies’ upgrades to buy

Most Active Stocks

ITC

503.85
10:02 AM | 24 JUL 2024
11.8 (2.4%)

Tata Steel

161.55
10:02 AM | 24 JUL 2024
1.5 (0.94%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:02 AM | 24 JUL 2024
3 (1%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

138.00
10:02 AM | 24 JUL 2024
3.25 (2.41%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

M M T C

93.53
09:58 AM | 24 JUL 2024
8.03 (9.39%)

Avanti Feeds

701.25
09:58 AM | 24 JUL 2024
56.25 (8.72%)

Borosil Renewables

557.40
09:58 AM | 24 JUL 2024
39.15 (7.55%)

Sobha

1,898.00
09:58 AM | 24 JUL 2024
123 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,412.00-3,783.00
    Chennai
    70,716.00-4,406.00
    Delhi
    70,716.00-4,332.00
    Kolkata
    70,716.00-4,845.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.78/L0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue