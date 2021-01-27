Budget jitters grip investors, markets tank 5% from record high

Mumbai: Indian markets have tanked sharply after hitting record high last week, with the benchmark indices losing nearly 5% in the last four sessions. Benchmark indices lost 2% on Wednesday even as the international Monetary Fund ( IMF ) projected an impressive 11.5% growth for India in 2021, the highest for any major economy globally.

Indian markets ended in negative for the fourth consecutive session for the first time since September while investors grew jittery around the Union budget. Besides, concerns around elevated valuations of Indian markets remain, according to analysts.

The BSE Sensex slid 937.66 points or 1.94% to close at 47,409.93. The Nifty slipped 271.40 points or 1.91%, ending at 13,967.50.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Wednesday. The Nikkei in Japan rose 0.31%, the Topix in Taiwan gained 0.65%, South Korea’s Kospi closed 0.57% lower while the mainland Chinese s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.11%.

According to Pankaj Pandey, Head Research, ICICI direct the sell-off in Indian markets in last few sessions is largely due to slew of factors such as weak global peers, cautiousness ahead of Union budget as well as the FIIs turning sellers after sharp buying seen in last 3-4 months. However, he said that the decline from the top is a healthy correction and an interim consolidation phase before the markets begin the next leg of movement.

“We continue to remain upbeat on Indian equities in the medium term given the resilient economic and corporate recovery," Pandey said.

The US Federal Reserve is due to announce results of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday night. Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its dovish tone to help speed the economic recovery, while the central bank’s outlook will set direction for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flows into equities.

After a robust rally in 2020, Indian markets have turned negative this year following the sharp sell-off in the last few sessions. In both rupee and dollar terms, the Sensex is down about 1% in 2021 so far while MSCI Emerging Markets index is up 7% and MSCI World has gained over 2% in the period.

However, analysts feel that the market correction is short-term and profit booking by investors is temporary.

“Markets are looking oversold from short term perspective and could see some bounce back in the next couple of days. Such corrections are healthy for the markets and we remain constructive on equities from medium term outlook," said Gaurav Dua, Head Capital Market Strategy and Investments at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Meanwhile, in its latest update, the IMF projected a 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021, making India the only major economy of the world likely to register a double-digit growth in 2021, it said. China is next with 8.1% growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9%) and France (5.5%). Revising its figures, the IMF said that in 2020, the Indian economy is estimated to have contracted by eight percent.

All eyes are now on the union budget as the finance minister will unveil financial planning for FY22 with covid-led disruptions at the backdrop.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities feels the upcoming budget will be a tightrope walk for the government and negative surprises of higher taxation, that could impact consumption, cannot be ruled out.

“Needless to say, the market has become jittery ahead of this major event. The market valuations have become stretched and most of the positives are factored in the price," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via