Budget jitters grip investors, markets tank 5% from record high

According to Pankaj Pandey, Head Research, ICICI direct the sell-off in Indian markets in last few sessions is largely due to slew of factors such as weak global peers, cautiousness ahead of Union budget as well as the FIIs turning sellers after sharp buying seen in last 3-4 months. However, he said that the decline from the top is a healthy correction and an interim consolidation phase before the markets begin the next leg of movement.