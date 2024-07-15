‘Budget lacking a populist streak could disappoint investors’
Investors could be disappointed if the upcoming budget has lesser allocation of funds to the crucial domestic manufacturing sectors like defence, railways, and road infrastructure. Additionally, Sandip Raichura, CEO of Retail Broking & Distribution and director at Prabhudas Lilladher, warns that a lack of a populist streak in the budget might also spark dissatisfaction among investors.