‘Budget lacking a populist streak could disappoint investors’

As discount broking apps gain traction among brokerages, is Prabhudas Lilladher preparing to unveil a similar product? Why?

As of now, we have no intention of launching any discount brokerage product because we believe there is a significant market for value-added premium services. Western markets have demonstrated the sustainability of value-added models despite strong competition from deep discount brokers. We aim to leverage our strengths in research and networks to create value for clients, rather than through price discounting. Furthermore, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's latest 'true to label' circular, the discount broking model seems to be under threat.