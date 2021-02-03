Budget rally continues: Sensex surges nearly 4,000 points in 3 days

“Markets cheered the Union budget and scaled back to new highs. We believe structurally Nifty50 is poised for further up-move in the medium term while short term consolidation is expected. We see a base for the index at 13450 while on the higher side 16000 is achievable. In the short term volatility is expected to be high and any correction should be used as a buying opportunity. Metals look attractive at current levels while Banking is expected to witness some profit booking after the recent rally."