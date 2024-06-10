Budget, US elections - Here are 5 key factors to trigger stock market performance in next few months
With the general elections behind us, market participants will focus on several critical factors in the coming months. Additionally, the Union Budget will be a major event, with expectations and reactions influencing market dynamics, said Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
The Indian equity market, a key player in the global financial landscape, experienced a significant shift in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. Nifty and Sensex indices made substantial gains, surging over 6 per cent since the close on election results day, June 4. In 2024, Nifty saw a remarkable surge of over 6.98 percent, and Sensex witnessed an uptick of 5.84 percent, reflecting the market's response to the election outcomes.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started