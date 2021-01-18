Budget, US stimulus to steer stocks

MUMBAI : Foreign liquidity, which is driving the strong rally in Indian markets , is likely to receive a further boost by the additional fiscal stimulus of $1.9 trillion in the US and the Federal Reserve ’s indication that there may not be interest rate hikes soon.

Markets have made record rallies since the pandemic. This has come on the back of record foreign institutional capital support as global central banks adapted an ultra-loose monetary policy stance, pumping money into economies worldwide to combat disruptions.

“We believe the announcement of a higher fiscal stimulus in the US and the soft stance of global central bankers about their monetary policies along with a weak dollar will continue to attract foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to Indian equities," Binod Modi, head strategy, Reliance Securities, said.

Q3 earnings have so far been firm and are likely to remain strong, which along with vaccination drive, should offer support to equities, Modi added. “The budget will be crucial for the market as it will offer clarity about the sustainability of the rebound. Nifty is trading at a high premium and stocks are trading ahead of their fundamentals. Hence, investors must be cautious at these levels."

US president-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines.

FIIs invested $23.37 billion in Indian shares in 2020 and another $2.44 billion so far in January. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers worth ₹12,323.3 crore in January after selling shares worth ₹34,966.38 crore last year.

Morgan Stanley has also raised MSCI Emerging Markets index target to 1330 from 1250 by 2021 end on Democrats taking control of the US Senate.

“India’s return correlation with the rest of the world is up from 0% in Q12020 to more than 80%. If the dollar depreciates, Indian stocks will likely do well. While global equity markets continue to be basis for market moves, India could become idiosyncratic with its own dynamics on policy, earnings, covid-19, vaccine, and real rates, and likely outperform emerging markets in 2021," it said.

However, abundant liquidity in the markets is not supported by fundamentals and high valuations, analysts warned. Earnings will have to be exceptionally strong in the coming year to sustain the steep multiples. “Consensus earnings growth expectations are high and market valuations are at a peak. Therefore, we are cautious and selective on Indian equities," said Saion Mukherjee, head, India equity, Nomura.

