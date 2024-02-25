Read the full text of Warren Buffett's annual letter to his shareholders
In an annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett paid tribute to his late friend and business partner Charlie Munger, crediting him as the "architect" of the company's success. He warned investors against listening to Wall Street advice and urged them to focus on long-term investing. While acknowledging challenges in finding attractive acquisitions, Buffett assured investors that Berkshire is prepared to deploy its significant cash reserves during market downturns. He showed his confidence in his successor, Greg Abel, but acknowledged concerns about Abel's willingness to make bold investment decisions. The letter also mentioned Berkshire's mixed financial performance with strong results in the insurance sector but underperformance in utilities and the BNSF railroad. Read the full text here
