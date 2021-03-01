"Beyond that, as conglomerateurs dipped into this universe of mediocre businesses, they often found themselves required to pay staggering 'control' premiums to snare their quarry. Aspiring conglomerateurs knew the answer to this 'overpayment' problem: They simply needed to manufacture a vastly overvalued stock of their own that could be used as a 'currency' for pricey acquisitions. ("I'll pay you $10,000 for your dog by giving you two of my $5,000 cats.")," stated the letter.