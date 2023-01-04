Building a portfolio for 2023? You need your inner philosopher

Also, the data doesn’t bear out the alleged link between aging and higher inflation—many theorists even believe aging should lower it. More straightforward is that declining unionization rates across Western nations have weakened workers’ bargaining power, and that this disinflationary force remains in place. In the U.S., 12% of workers are unionized, compared with 21% in 1983. But even this is complicated, because pay rises are a poor explanation for inflation: The correlation is only strong in periods when inflation is already high, for reasons such as the commodity shock experienced in 2022.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}