Markets
Boom to brakes: Bulk and block deals fizzle amid market volatility
Mayur Bhalerao 4 min read 15 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryBulk and block deals that surged in the first half of fiscal year 2025 witnessed a drop in the latter half and continue to proceed at a slow pace in the current fiscal amid rising volatility
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Indian equity market closed FY25 with a record-breaking performance in bulk and block deals, clocking a total transaction value of ₹9.4 trillion, 3% higher than FY24's ₹9.1 trillion and the highest so far.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less