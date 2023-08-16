comScore
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
Bulk & Block Deals on August 16: IndiGo, Religare, JSW Energy, others exchange hands; check buyers & sellers
Adani Power, IndiGo, Religare, JSW Energy, among others witnessed heavy and selling on BSE during Wednesday's trading session. These stocks were in focus accordingly. US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought equity shares of both Adani Power and JSW Energy though block deal today. Also, IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family members sold a portion of equity stake today via a large deal.

A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once. These transactions can take place throughout the regular trading session, unlike block deals. Bulk transactions do not require the opening of a special window. However, it is possible in the block deal window.

On the other hand, block deals refer to single trades with a 5 lakh share minimum or a value of 10 crore. When two parties agree to buy and sell at least these many shares at the same price, a block deal occurs.

Here is the list of major deals that took place on August 16:

 

JSW Energy:

According to BSE data, GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought 1 crore shares, or a 0.6 per cent stake, in the power producer at 341.70 apiece for 351 crore. Washington State Investment Board, Australian Super, Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust Series Twelve, Witan Investment Trust Plc, and Alliance Trust Plc, among others, were the buyers of the shares. JSW Investments Ltd sold a 1.3 per cent stake in JSW Energy Ltd through the open market for 718 crore.

Adani Power

QG Partners along with other investors bought an 8.1 per cent stake in Adani Power Ltd for over 9,000 crore ($ 1.1 billion) on Wednesday. GQG Partners and other investors bought 31.2 crore shares of Adani Power in a block deal -- one of the largest ever secondary market equity transactions, according to stock exchange data.

Promoter Adani family, which held 74.97 per cent in the firm, sold 31.2 crore or an 8.1 per cent stake at an average price of 279.17 per share. GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners Intl Opportunities Fund bought 15.2 crore shares at 279.15 apiece, according to BSE data.
 

IIFL Securities
Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group pared a 5.9 per cent stake in brokerage firm IIFL Securities for 118 crore through open market transactions. Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd (HWIC) Asia Fund, an affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings, offloaded shares of IIFL Securities in two transactions on NSE and BSE.

According to stock exchange data, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd A/C HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares offloaded 1.20 crore shares on NSE and 60 lakh shares on BSE, amounting to a 5.9 per cent stake in IIFL Securities. The shares were disposed of in the price range of 65.45-65.67 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to 117.94 crore, according to stock exchange data.
 

Religare Enterprises

Burman family bought a 5 per cent stake in Religare Enterprises on Wednesday through a block deal. The Burman family is the controlling shareholder of the Dabur Group and one of the key investors in Religare Enterprises. As of June 2023, the Burman family held 14 percent stake in Religare Enterprises through various investment vehicles.

According to stock exchange data, MB Finmart, VIC Enterprises, and Puran Associated each bought 81 lakh shares of Religare Enterprises on August 16. Also, Investment Opportunities V Pte sold 2.4 lakh shares of the company.

IndiGo

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family members sold a total of 11,52,3361 equity shares of Interglobe Aviation - the operator of the low-cost airline on Wednesday, according to BSE data. Shobha Gangwal sold the shares. Investment banks Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan assisted with the block sale.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:19 PM IST
