Bulk & Block Deals on August 16: IndiGo, Religare, JSW Energy, others exchange hands; check buyers & sellers3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:19 PM IST
US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought equity shares of both Adani Power and JSW Energy though block deal today.
Adani Power, IndiGo, Religare, JSW Energy, among others witnessed heavy and selling on BSE during Wednesday's trading session. These stocks were in focus accordingly. US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought equity shares of both Adani Power and JSW Energy though block deal today. Also, IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family members sold a portion of equity stake today via a large deal.
