Bulk & Block Deals on Aug 24: Max Financial, Coforge, RBL Bank, Manappuram Fin exchange hands; check buyers, sellers2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Shares of Coforge surged over 9 per cent to hit the day's high of ₹5,403.85 apiece on the BSE after a block deal. Similarly, shares of Max Financial gained around three per cent on news of its block deal.
