Coforge, Max Financial, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Sapphire Foods saw heavy buying and selling on Thursday, August 24 among bulk and block deals on stock exchanges BSE, NSE. The stock were in focus accordingly during the trading session. Shares of Coforge surged over 9 per cent to hit the day's high of ₹5,403.85 apiece on the BSE after a block deal. Similarly, shares of Max Financial gained around three per cent on news of its block deal.

A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once. These transactions can take place throughout the regular trading session, unlike block deals. Bulk transactions do not require the opening of a special window. However, it is possible in the block deal window.

On the other hand, block deals refer to single trades with a 5 lakh share minimum or a value of ₹10 crore. When two parties agree to buy and sell at least these many shares at the same price, a block deal occurs.

Here is the list of major deals that took place on August 24: Coforge: According to NSE data, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 3,18,195 shares of Coforge at an average price of ₹4,703. Hulst BV sold 1,62,71,260 shares at an average price of ₹4,722.15. The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company bought 4,27,387 shares at an average price of ₹4,703. Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund bought 8,65,328 shares at the same average price. Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 3,50,000 shares at an average price of ₹4,879.43. SBI Mutual Fund bought a total of 25,81,000 share in sepaarte deals at an average price of ₹4,703.

Smallcap World Fund INC bought 6,61,812 shares at an average price of ₹4,703. Societe Generale - ODI bought 4,36,761 shares at an average price of ₹4,950.

Max Financial Services According to NSE block deal data, Max Ventures Investment Holdings Private Limited sold 12,50,000 shares of Max Financial Services Ltd at an average price of ₹873. Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold bought the same number of shares at a similar average price.

Also, BSE block deal data showed that ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE Non ODI, UBS (US) Group Trust, among few others, also bought shares of Max Financial Services in block deals on Thursday.

Manappuram Finance According to BSE bulk deal data, Chartered Finance And Leasi NG Limited bought 5,000,000 shares of Manappuram Finance at an average price of ₹140.30. Quinag Acquisition (FPI) Ltd sold 83,785,880 shares at an average price of ₹140.50. Bofa Securities Europe SA bought 6,260,002 shares at an average price of ₹140.17.

RBL BankCDC Group PLC sold 9,942,312 shares of RBL Bank at an average price of ₹230.02, according to BSE bulk deal data.

Sapphire FoodsAccording to BSE block deal data, Wtcnam Common Trust Funds Trust Emerging Markets Opportunities Portfolio bought 1,114,727 shares of Sapphire Foods at an average price of ₹1,355. Wmp Dublin PLC Emerging Markets Opportunities Portfolio bought 263,832 shares at an average price of ₹1,355.

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 47,492 at an average price of ₹1,355 and Sapphire Foods Mauritius Limited sold 1,624,834 shares of Sapphire Foods at an average price of ₹1,355.