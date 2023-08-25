Jio Financial Services, Amber Enterprises, Paytm, among others saw heavy buying and selling on Friday, August 25 among bulk and block deals on stock exchanges BSE, NSE. The stocks were in focus accordingly during the trading session today. Shares of One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, opened higher at ₹915 on the news of the bulk deal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once. These transactions can take place throughout the regular trading session, unlike block deals. Bulk transactions do not require the opening of a special window. However, it is possible in the block deal window.

On the other hand, block deals refer to single trades with a 5 lakh share minimum or a value of ₹10 crore. When two parties agree to buy and sell at least these many shares at the same price, a block deal occurs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is the list of major deals that took place on August 25: Jio Financial Services: According to NSE bulk deal data, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) bought 3,72,00,000 shares of Jio Financial Services at an average price of ₹202.80. Accordingly, Motilal Oswal MF has acquired a 0.6 per cent stake in Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), which is the demerged non-banking financial services (NBFC) unit of the Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group, for ₹754 crore via open market transaction. On Friday, shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd closed 3.82 per cent higher at ₹221.60 apiece on NSE.

Paytm According to BSE block deal data, chinese fintech giant Antfin sold a 3.6 per cent stake or around 2.3 crore shares of Paytm at an average price of ₹895.2.



MORE TO COME