Bulk deal: Ashish Chugh buys 2 lakh shares of Kapil Raj Finance
Chugh bought 2,00,000 shares Kapil Raj Finance at ₹12 apiece
On Tuesday, Delhi based veteran investor Ashish Chugh bought 2,00,000 shares of Kapil Raj Finance Ltd at a price of ₹12 apiece in a bulk deal.
Ashish Chugh is an independent investor known for his profit generating picks in the market, he began his career in 2000 as an investor after earning degrees in electronics engineering. Prior to leaving his family business after a very brief tenure, he also earned an MBA.
Kapil Raj Finance Ltd, incorporated in the year 1985, is a Small Cap company operating in Financial Services sector.
