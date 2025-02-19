Bulk deal on February 19: Global banking and financial services major Goldman Sachs bought shares of the leading stock exchange BSE for ₹401 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), US-based Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs (Singapore), purchased 7.28 lakh shares of BSE. The shares of Mumbai-headquartered BSE were picked up at an average price of ₹5,504.42 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹401.19 crore.

Details of the sellers of BSE shares could not be ascertained on the bourse. On Wednesday, BSE shares rallied 8.14 per cent to close at ₹5,608.50 per piece on the NSE. On February 6, 2025, BSE reported its total net profit doubling to nearly ₹220 crore for the three-month period ending December 2024.

BSE Q3 Results The leading stock exchange had posted a net profit of ₹108.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹835.4 crore in the October-December period of the current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from ₹431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal. BSE witnessed an average daily turnover of ₹6,800 crore for the quarter under review compared to ₹6,643 crore a year ago.

BSE's average daily turnover was ₹6,800 crore for the quarter under review, compared to ₹6,643 crore a year ago. Its derivatives segment sustained its growth trajectory in the quarter with a daily premium turnover of ₹8,758 crore compared to ₹2,550 crore in the year-ago period.