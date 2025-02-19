Bulk deal on Feb 19: Goldman Sachs buys BSE shares for ₹401 crore via open market transaction

Bulk deal on February 19: Global banking and financial services major Goldman Sachs bought shares of the leading stock exchange BSE for ₹401 crore through an open market transaction on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), US-based Goldman Sachs, through its arm Goldman Sachs (Singapore), purchased 7.28 lakh shares of BSE. The shares of Mumbai-headquartered BSE were picked up at an average price of ₹5,504.42 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹401.19 crore.

Details of the sellers of BSE shares could not be ascertained on the bourse. On Wednesday, BSE shares rallied 8.14 per cent to close at ₹5,608.50 per piece on the NSE. On February 6, 2025, BSE reported its total net profit doubling to nearly ₹220 crore for the three-month period ending December 2024.

BSE Q3 Results The leading stock exchange had posted a net profit of ₹108.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹835.4 crore in the October-December period of the current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from ₹431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal. BSE witnessed an average daily turnover of ₹6,800 crore for the quarter under review compared to ₹6,643 crore a year ago.

BSE's average daily turnover was ₹6,800 crore for the quarter under review, compared to ₹6,643 crore a year ago. Its derivatives segment sustained its growth trajectory in the quarter with a daily premium turnover of ₹8,758 crore compared to ₹2,550 crore in the year-ago period.

“Throughout 2024, BSE demonstrated focus and resilience amidst challenges on the business and regulatory front by introducing new products and market enhancements and expanding our strategic footprint,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE.