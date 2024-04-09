Bulk deals: Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery divest 4.9% stake in Gland Pharma for ₹1,411 crore
According to data from the NSE, Lakumi Trust divested 61.65 lakh shares of Gland Pharma, while Nicomac Machinery sold over 19.55 lakh shares, representing a 3.74 per cent stake and a 1.18 per cent stake in Gland Pharma, respectively.
Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery Pvt Ltd jointly offloaded a 4.9 percent stake in Gland Pharma for ₹1,411 crore via open market transactions on Tuesday. This divestiture entailed the sale of 81.20 lakh shares of Gland Pharma through separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started