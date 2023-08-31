Bulk Deals on August 31: ACC, IDFC First Bank, Sula Vineyards exchange hands; check buyers, sellers1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST
A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once.
ACC Ltd, Orient Green Power, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Sula Vineyards, among few others saw heavy and selling on Thursday, August 31 among bulk deals. Shares of PFC, IDFC First Bank, ACC were in focus during today's trading session as these stocks were among the additions or exclusions of the MSCI Global Standard Index rejig.
