Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bulk Deals on August 31: ACC, IDFC First Bank, Sula Vineyards exchange hands; check buyers, sellers

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST Livemint

  • A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once.

ACC, IDFC First Bank, Sula Vineyards, others exchanged hands today- Stock image

ACC Ltd, Orient Green Power, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Sula Vineyards, among few others saw heavy and selling on Thursday, August 31 among bulk deals. Shares of PFC, IDFC First Bank, ACC were in focus during today's trading session as these stocks were among the additions or exclusions of the MSCI Global Standard Index rejig.

A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once. These transactions can take place throughout the regular trading session, unlike block deals. Bulk transactions do not require the opening of a special window. However, it is possible in the block deal window.

Here is the list of major bulk deals that took place on August 31:

ACC Ltd

According to NSE bulk deal data, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 22,93,323 shares of ACC Ltd at an average price of 2,006.73.

MORE TO COME

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST
