Bulk deals on July 11: Xchanging Solutions, Tirupati Forge, others exchange hands; check buyers, sellers1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:16 AM IST
According to NSE data, QE Securities bought 7,25,588 shares of Xchanging Solutions at an average price of ₹114.91.
Xchanging Solutions, Tirupati Forge Ltd, Kshitij Polyline, among others saw heavy buying and selling on July 11. According to NSE data, QE Securities bought 7,25,588 shares of Xchanging Solutions at an average price of ₹114.91. Balaji Securities sold 5,00,000 shares of Tirupati Forge at an average of ₹7.40 and Finstock Investment also sold the company's shares at an average of ₹7.30.
