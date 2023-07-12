Xchanging Solutions , Tirupati Forge Ltd, Kshitij Polyline , among others saw heavy buying and selling on July 11. According to NSE data, QE Securities bought 7,25,588 shares of Xchanging Solutions at an average price of ₹114.91. Balaji Securities sold 5,00,000 shares of Tirupati Forge at an average of ₹7.40 and Finstock Investment also sold the company's shares at an average of ₹7.30.

Multiplier Share and Stock Advisors Private Limited sold 4,85,101 shares of Kshitij Polyline at an average price of ₹5.55. Kesav Singh Shakywar sold 1,48,637 shares of Cyber Media (India) Ltd at an average price of ₹14.80.

A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once. These transactions can take place throughout the regular trading session, unlike block deals. Bulk transactions do not require the opening of a special window. However, it is possible in the block deal window.

On the other hand, block deals refer to single trades with a 5 lakh share minimum or a value of ₹10 crore. When two parties agree to buy and sell at least these many shares at the same price, a block deal occurs.

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the second consecutive session ending higher on Tuesday amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the US inflation data - which will influence the next move of the Federal Reserve on rate hikes. Sensex closed 274 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 65,617.84 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,439.40, up 84 points, or 0.43 per cent.

As many as 33 stocks ended in the green while 15 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index. Two stocks - TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank - ended flat in the index.

