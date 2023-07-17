Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharmaceuticals, Satin Creditcare Network , among others saw heavy buying and selling on July 17. Cresta Fund - a US-based foreign portfolio investor has offloaded 25 lakh equity shares or 0.78 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transaction at an average price of ₹330.01 per share. The stake sale was worth ₹82.5 crore. Cresta Fund held a 3.55 percent stake as of March 2023, according to NSE data.

Mithun Securities Pvt Ltd bought 95,000 shares of Ambica Agar & AromaInd Ltd at an average price of ₹40.91. Also, Blume Ventures Fund 1 sold 1,00,000 shares of E2E Networks Ltd at an average price of ₹169.08. Ankita Vishal Shah bought 75,56,000 shares of Godha Cancon Insulat at an average of ₹1.06.

Additonally, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) Forbes EMF exited pharma firm Sotac Pharmaceuticals by selling its entire shareholding of 1.81 lakh shares via open market transaction at an average price of ₹117 per share. However, Minerva Ventures Fund was the buyer in the same deal.

Nordic Microfinance has sold 15.61 lakh shares of Satin Creditcare Network at an average price of ₹175.45 per share, and 4.78 lakh shares at an average price of ₹176.19 per share. Nordic held 25.99 lakh shares in the microfinance company as of July 7.

Meanwhile, FPIs flow into the Indian equity market remained unabated as they invested over ₹30,600 crore in the first fortnight of this month, driven by the country's robust economic growth and strong corporate earnings.

If the trend continues, investment by FPIs in July will exceed the figures recorded in May and June, which were ₹43,838 crore and ₹47,148 crore respectively. With this, inflow in the equity market reached ₹1.07 lakh crore so far this year, data with the depositories showed.

This copy is being updated

E2E NETWORKS More Information

SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK More Information

JINDAL SAW More Information