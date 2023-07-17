Bulk Deals on July 17: Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharma, others exchange hands; check buyers, sellers1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Nordic Microfinance has sold 15.61 lakh shares of Satin Creditcare Network at an average price of ₹175.45 per share, and 4.78 lakh shares at an average price of ₹176.19 per share.
Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharmaceuticals, Satin Creditcare Network, among others saw heavy buying and selling on July 17. Cresta Fund - a US-based foreign portfolio investor has offloaded 25 lakh equity shares or 0.78 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transaction at an average price of ₹330.01 per share. The stake sale was worth ₹82.5 crore. Cresta Fund held a 3.55 percent stake as of March 2023, according to NSE data.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×