Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharmaceuticals, Satin Creditcare Network, among others saw heavy buying and selling on July 17. Cresta Fund - a US-based foreign portfolio investor has offloaded 25 lakh equity shares or 0.78 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transaction at an average price of ₹330.01 per share. The stake sale was worth ₹82.5 crore. Cresta Fund held a 3.55 percent stake as of March 2023, according to NSE data.

