Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bulk Deals on July 17: Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharma, others exchange hands; check buyers, sellers

Bulk Deals on July 17: Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharma, others exchange hands; check buyers, sellers

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Nordic Microfinance has sold 15.61 lakh shares of Satin Creditcare Network at an average price of 175.45 per share, and 4.78 lakh shares at an average price of 176.19 per share.

Sensex, Nifty ended higher on June 2.

Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharmaceuticals, Satin Creditcare Network, among others saw heavy buying and selling on July 17. Cresta Fund - a US-based foreign portfolio investor has offloaded 25 lakh equity shares or 0.78 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transaction at an average price of 330.01 per share. The stake sale was worth 82.5 crore. Cresta Fund held a 3.55 percent stake as of March 2023, according to NSE data.

Jindal Saw, Sotac Pharmaceuticals, Satin Creditcare Network, among others saw heavy buying and selling on July 17. Cresta Fund - a US-based foreign portfolio investor has offloaded 25 lakh equity shares or 0.78 per cent equity stake in the company via open market transaction at an average price of 330.01 per share. The stake sale was worth 82.5 crore. Cresta Fund held a 3.55 percent stake as of March 2023, according to NSE data.

Mithun Securities Pvt Ltd bought 95,000 shares of Ambica Agar & AromaInd Ltd at an average price of 40.91. Also, Blume Ventures Fund 1 sold 1,00,000 shares of E2E Networks Ltd at an average price of 169.08. Ankita Vishal Shah bought 75,56,000 shares of Godha Cancon Insulat at an average of 1.06.

Mithun Securities Pvt Ltd bought 95,000 shares of Ambica Agar & AromaInd Ltd at an average price of 40.91. Also, Blume Ventures Fund 1 sold 1,00,000 shares of E2E Networks Ltd at an average price of 169.08. Ankita Vishal Shah bought 75,56,000 shares of Godha Cancon Insulat at an average of 1.06.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Additonally, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) Forbes EMF exited pharma firm Sotac Pharmaceuticals by selling its entire shareholding of 1.81 lakh shares via open market transaction at an average price of 117 per share. However, Minerva Ventures Fund was the buyer in the same deal.

Nordic Microfinance has sold 15.61 lakh shares of Satin Creditcare Network at an average price of 175.45 per share, and 4.78 lakh shares at an average price of 176.19 per share. Nordic held 25.99 lakh shares in the microfinance company as of July 7.

Meanwhile, FPIs flow into the Indian equity market remained unabated as they invested over 30,600 crore in the first fortnight of this month, driven by the country's robust economic growth and strong corporate earnings.

If the trend continues, investment by FPIs in July will exceed the figures recorded in May and June, which were 43,838 crore and 47,148 crore respectively. With this, inflow in the equity market reached 1.07 lakh crore so far this year, data with the depositories showed.

This copy is being updated

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 11:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.