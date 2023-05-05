Manappuram Finance, Som Distilleries, Datamatics Global Service Ltd and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 5.

According to NSE data, HRTI Pvt Ltd sold a total of 48,25,341 shares of the Manappuram Finance at an average price of ₹104.43.

HRTI Pvt Ltd bought 44,09,524 shares from the open market transaction at an average price of ₹104.

While Som Distilleries' stock saw heavy selling from Mandori Traders Pvt Ltd which sold 31,132 shares at ₹ 29.50, Bana Singh sold 44,873 at ₹ 29.50, and Rajesh Thakur sold 31,835 shares at ₹29.50.

Jagdish Kumar Arora has bought 1,35,923 shares at an average price of ₹29.41, and Poonam Lamba bought 25,000 shares for an average price of ₹28.26.

Datamatics Global Service Ltd also saw movement. According to NSE, Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 5,91,431shares at an average of ₹451.80.

Graviton Research Capital LLP bought 5,91,431 shares at an average of ₹451.63.

While, Mithun Services Pvt Ltd A G Universal Ltd sold 36,000 shares at ₹52.49 and Selvamurthy Akilandeswari bought 28,000 shares at an average of ₹52.36 and A G Universal bought 4,000 shares at an average of ₹ 53.73 -

Whereas, according NSE block deal data, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 10,50,000 shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd at ₹95.50 , while Dovetail India Fund Class 5 sold 10,50,000 shares at an average of ₹95.50.