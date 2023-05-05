Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bulk deals on May 5: Manappuram, others exchange hands; Check buyers & sellers
Back

Manappuram Finance, Som Distilleries, Datamatics Global Service Ltd and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 5.

According to NSE data, HRTI Pvt Ltd sold a total of 48,25,341 shares of the Manappuram Finance at an average price of 104.43.

HRTI Pvt Ltd bought 44,09,524 shares from the open market transaction at an average price of 104.

While Som Distilleries' stock saw heavy selling from Mandori Traders Pvt Ltd which sold 31,132 shares at 29.50, Bana Singh sold 44,873 at 29.50, and Rajesh Thakur sold 31,835 shares at 29.50.

Jagdish Kumar Arora has bought 1,35,923 shares at an average price of 29.41, and Poonam Lamba bought 25,000 shares for an average price of 28.26. 

Datamatics Global Service Ltd also saw movement. According to NSE, Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 5,91,431shares at an average of 451.80.

Graviton Research Capital LLP bought 5,91,431 shares at an average of 451.63.

While, Mithun Services Pvt Ltd A G Universal Ltd sold 36,000 shares at 52.49 and Selvamurthy Akilandeswari bought 28,000 shares at an average of 52.36 and A G Universal bought 4,000 shares at an average of  53.73 -

Whereas, according NSE block deal data, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 10,50,000 shares of  Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd at 95.50 , while Dovetail India Fund Class 5 sold 10,50,000 shares at an average of 95.50.

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout