Vikas EcoTech, Som Distilleries, Emmbi Industries and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 8. According to NSE data, Vishwas Fincap Services Pvt Ltd sold a total of 64,29,164 shares of Vikas EcoTech at an average price of ₹3.47. Vishwas Fincap bought 77,75,685 shares at an average price of ₹3.45.

While Som Distilleries' stock saw heavy selling from Anil Kumar Arora, who sold 97,079 shares at ₹38.42 and Avinash Kumar, who sold 93,021 shares at ₹39.04. On the other hand, Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 2,57,696 shares at an average price of ₹38.98.

Emmbi Industries also saw major movement. According to NSE, Hidden Champions Fund sold 6,22,653 shares at an average price of ₹79.73. Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 1,87,659 shares at ₹84.51 and Parth Infin Brokers Pvt Ltd sold 1,70,741 shares at an average of ₹84.31.

On the other hand, Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 2,00,001 shares at ₹79.60 and Parth Infin Brokers Pvt Ltd bought 2,32,635 shares at an average price of ₹83.57.

According NSE block deal data, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 10,50,000 shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd at an average price of ₹95.50, while Dovetail India Fund Class 5 sold 10,50,000 shares at an average of ₹95.50.