Bulk Deals On May 8: Som Distilleries, others exchange hands; Check buyers & sellers
Vikas EcoTech, Som Distilleries, Emmbi Industries and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 8. According to NSE data, Vishwas Fincap Services Pvt Ltd sold a total of 64,29,164 shares of Vikas EcoTech at an average price of 3.47. Vishwas Fincap bought 77,75,685 shares at an average price of 3.45.

While Som Distilleries' stock saw heavy selling from Anil Kumar Arora, who sold 97,079 shares at 38.42 and Avinash Kumar, who sold 93,021 shares at 39.04. On the other hand, Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 2,57,696 shares at an average price of 38.98.

Emmbi Industries also saw major movement. According to NSE, Hidden Champions Fund sold 6,22,653 shares at an average price of 79.73. Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 1,87,659 shares at 84.51 and Parth Infin Brokers Pvt Ltd sold 1,70,741 shares at an average of 84.31. 

On the other hand, Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 2,00,001 shares at 79.60 and Parth Infin Brokers Pvt Ltd bought 2,32,635 shares at an average price of 83.57.

According NSE block deal data, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 10,50,000 shares of Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd at an average price of 95.50, while Dovetail India Fund Class 5 sold 10,50,000 shares at an average of 95.50.

