Bulk Deals On May 8: Som Distilleries, others exchange hands; Check buyers & sellers1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Som Distilleries' stock saw heavy selling from Anil Kumar Arora, who sold 97,079 shares at ₹38.42 and Avinash Kumar, who sold 93,021 shares at ₹39.04.
Vikas EcoTech, Som Distilleries, Emmbi Industries and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 8. According to NSE data, Vishwas Fincap Services Pvt Ltd sold a total of 64,29,164 shares of Vikas EcoTech at an average price of ₹3.47. Vishwas Fincap bought 77,75,685 shares at an average price of ₹3.45.
