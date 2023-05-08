Vikas EcoTech, Som Distilleries, Emmbi Industries and other saw heavy buying and selling on May 8. According to NSE data, Vishwas Fincap Services Pvt Ltd sold a total of 64,29,164 shares of Vikas EcoTech at an average price of ₹3.47. Vishwas Fincap bought 77,75,685 shares at an average price of ₹3.45.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}