comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 15:58:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.85 1.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619.75 0.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,537.65 0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.3 0.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.4 -0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bulk Deals Today: L&T Finance offloads stake in Zee Media; Madhusudan Masala, Kundan Edifice exchange hands
Back

Bulk Deals Today: Zee Media Corp, Madhusudan Masala, Kundan Edifice among few others saw heavy and buying on Tuesday, September 26, in bulk deals. According to NSE data, L&T Finance sold 31,49,467 shares of Zee Media Corp at an average price of 12.02. 

A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once. These transactions can take place throughout the regular trading session, unlike block deals. Bulk transactions do not require the opening of a special window. However, it is possible in the block deal window.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App