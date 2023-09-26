Bulk Deals Today: L&T Finance offloads stake in Zee Media; Madhusudan Masala, Kundan Edifice exchange hands1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Bulk Deals Today: According to NSE data, L&T Finance sold 31,49,467 shares of Zee Media Corp at an average price of ₹12.02.
