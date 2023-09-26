Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bulk Deals Today: L&T Finance offloads stake in Zee Media; Madhusudan Masala, Kundan Edifice exchange hands

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Bulk Deals Today: According to NSE data, L&T Finance sold 31,49,467 shares of Zee Media Corp at an average price of 12.02.

L&T Finance has offloaded some shares in Zee Media

Bulk Deals Today: Zee Media Corp, Madhusudan Masala, Kundan Edifice among few others saw heavy and buying on Tuesday, September 26, in bulk deals. According to NSE data, L&T Finance sold 31,49,467 shares of Zee Media Corp at an average price of 12.02.

A bulk deal is a transaction in which at least five per cent of a company's total equity shares are traded all at once. These transactions can take place throughout the regular trading session, unlike block deals. Bulk transactions do not require the opening of a special window. However, it is possible in the block deal window.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

