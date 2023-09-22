Morgan Stanley offloaded its stake in Samhi Hotels on Friday, September 22 - when the leading hotel operator made its stock debut, showed NSE data. Shares of Samhi Hotels listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a premium earlier today.

On the NSE, Samhi Hotels share price was listed at ₹134.50 per share, 6.7 per cent higher than the issue price of ₹126, and on the BSE, Samhi Hotels share price was listed at ₹130.55 per share.

According to NSE bulk deal data, the leading investment bank sold a total of 6,467,626 shares of Samhi Hotels at average prices of ₹134.40, ₹136.46 and ₹139.37 on Friday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Samhi Hotels had opened for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and closed on Monday, September 18. Samhi Hotels IPO was subscribed 5.33 times on the third and final day of subscription.

Samhi Hotels Ltd acquires or constructs first-class hotels, then renovates, rebrands, and reassesses the facility before successfully managing it. It has been in operation for 13 years, but in the most recent fiscal year (FY23), it added 369 keys, making it the third-largest hotel owner in terms of keys.

The Gurguram-based company proposes to utilise net proceeds of the fresh issue towards payment of debt and for general corporate purposes. The company aimed to raise ₹1,370.10 crore from the public issue out of which ₹1,200 crore was aimed from fresh issue and rest ₹170.10 crore was expected via OFS (offer for sale) route.

Meanwhile, among other major bulk deals on NSE today, Mountain Ventures sold 39,000 shares of Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd at an average price of ₹106.89. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd sold 6,10,612 shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services at an average price of ₹165.39.

