Bulk Deals Today: Morgan Stanley offloads stake in Samhi Hotels on D-Street debut1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST
According to NSE bulk deal data, the leading investment bank sold a total of 6,467,626 shares of Samhi Hotels at average prices of ₹134.40, ₹136.46 and ₹139.37 on Friday.
Morgan Stanley offloaded its stake in Samhi Hotels on Friday, September 22 - when the leading hotel operator made its stock debut, showed NSE data. Shares of Samhi Hotels listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a premium earlier today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started