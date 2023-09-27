Bulk Deals Today: Morgan Stanley offloads stake in Signature Global on D-Street debut; check details
Bulk Deals Today: SBI offloads stake in MSPL Steel & Power; Signature Global, Westlife Foodworld exchange hands
Bulk Deals Today: Morgan Stanley offloaded a part of its stake in Signature Global (India) Ltd as the real estate developer made its debit debut earlier today. Shares of Signature Global (India) listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a premium of 15.32 per cent and further gained three per cent during the session.
