Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bulk Deals Today: Morgan Stanley offloads stake in Signature Global on D-Street debut; check details

Bulk Deals Today: Morgan Stanley offloads stake in Signature Global on D-Street debut; check details

Nikita Prasad

  • Bulk Deals Today: SBI offloads stake in MSPL Steel & Power; Signature Global, Westlife Foodworld exchange hands

SBI offloaded shares in MSP Steel & Power today

Bulk Deals Today: Morgan Stanley offloaded a part of its stake in Signature Global (India) Ltd as the real estate developer made its debit debut earlier today. Shares of Signature Global (India) listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at a premium of 15.32 per cent and further gained three per cent during the session.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.