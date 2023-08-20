Markets
Bulk sales hitch a ride on soaring stock market
Summary
- A Mint analysis showed that key stakeholders, including promoters, have sold shares worth over ₹1.35 trillion through bulk and block deals during the calendar year so far
MUMBAI : Bulk share sales have hit a record $11 billion during FY24 so far, as promoters and large public investors cashed in on a buoyant equity market fuelled by nimble earnings growth.
