Bulk sales hitch a ride on soaring stock market

“Foreign portfolio investors have invested close to $16 billion in this calendar year so far, and that number for domestic investors is nearing ₹1 trillion. Liquidity needs to find a home, creating the need for supply to satiate the demand. With block trades and IPOs, investors get to invest chunky capital in the stories of their choice vis-à-vis purchase from the secondary markets, which could lead to cost inefficiencies for that kind of volume," said Bhavesh Shah, managing director and head of investment banking at Equirus.