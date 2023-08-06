Bull horns and Bear ears: Dalmia Bharat, Coforge and Bajaj Finance in focus

Bull horns and Bear ears: Dalmia Bharat, Coforge and Bajaj Finance in focus2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Sectors like pharma, IT, midcap, and smallcap have shown strength, while Oil and Gas, Auto, and FMCG have shown weakness. Read on to know the technical outlook for Dalmia Bharat, Coforge and Bajaj Finance:
Over the last 10 trading sessions, Nifty has experienced a slight reduction in size by just over 3%. This resulted in the Index testing the support level of 19300, followed by a positive move. To be considered in a bullish zone, the Index will need to sustain above 19300 level. Resistance levels are placed at 19650 level on the higher side. Further trend up to 19850 level will be dictated by moving above 19650 level. Conversely, moving below 19300 level will be a bearish continuation sign, and the best support level will be around 18800 level. Currently, the Index appears to be in the range of 19300 to 19600 level.
