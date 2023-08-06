Bull horns and Bear ears: Dalmia Bharat, Coforge and Bajaj Finance in focus

In comparison to the broader index, financial stocks seem to be lacking strength. Bajaj Finance is currently at the upper band of almost a 100-week consolidation patch. However, it is important to note that the stock has formed an M-shaped pattern on the line chart, which is generally considered to be a bearish reversal sign. This bearish reversal sign holds more significance when the stock is at resistance. Furthermore, the daily chart shows that the stock is currently in a lower high and lower low sequence. All in all, it seems that the stock may continue to look weak up to the middle point of the range, which is placed at 66,00 level. However, it is worth noting that a bearish view will only be negated if the stock manages to rise above 74,00 level.