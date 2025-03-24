Indian stock market outlook

The Nifty opened slightly lower on Friday but quickly turned positive and ended the day with a gain of around 160 points. On the daily chart, this is the fifth day in a row that Nifty has closed higher. It is now moving toward the 23489 level, which matches the 161.82% Fibonacci extension of the previous move. Traders are advised to stay in their positions and keep a trailing stoploss at 23,100.