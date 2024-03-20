Bull run ends here, massive correction on cards! Phillip Capital sees Nifty 50 falling 15% to 18,550
According to Phillip Capital, the Nifty could potentially plummet to 18,550 in what might be a prolonged correction lasting a minimum of three quarters. This represents a significant 15 percent decline.
The Nifty50 index has seen remarkable growth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with both headline and broader market indices delivering impressive returns to investors. Even second-tier stocks have seen substantial gains over the past few years, with benchmark indices like the Nifty50 and BSE Sensex hovering near record highs.
