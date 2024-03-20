According to Phillip Capital, the Nifty could potentially plummet to 18,550 in what might be a prolonged correction lasting a minimum of three quarters. This represents a significant 15 percent decline.

The Nifty50 index has seen remarkable growth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with both headline and broader market indices delivering impressive returns to investors. Even second-tier stocks have seen substantial gains over the past few years, with benchmark indices like the Nifty50 and BSE Sensex hovering near record highs.

However, brokerage firms are adopting a cautious stance following this prolonged rally. Phillip Capital, in a recent report, predicted that Nifty's euphoric rally is likely to see a sharp decline.

According to the brokerage, the Nifty could potentially plummet to 18,550 in what might be a prolonged correction lasting a minimum of three quarters. This represents a significant 15 percent decline. In a worst-case scenario, the Nifty might even test levels as low as 16,000-15,500, indicating up to a 29 percent decline, it warned. In such a scenario, the correction could extend over a longer period, potentially lasting 6-7 quarters, noted the brokerage.

Read here: Don't expect fantastic returns from small cap segment going forward: Jimeet Modi "We see an intermediate topping out of Nifty with the present rally being the last bull leg of this cycle," it said.

In the current bull run, going on since 2014, the brokerage house pointed out that over the past decade, the market has witnessed a robust bull run since 2014, resulting in a 3.4 times increase in Nifty levels from 6,500 to 22,500, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 percent.

But now Phillip Capital sees signs of exhaustion noting that the markets remain 'highly overbought' on a long-term time frame.

Nifty is presently in a 'greed' cycle and we are in the last leg of the rally after which we expect a healthy price as well as the time correction to play upon the markets. Nifty50 is trading at an important trendline resistance on quarterly charts with highly 'overbought' momentum oscillators, which sees limited upside and high probability of correction in the index," said the brokerage.

Read here: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UBS predicts 3 scenarios for results, what to expect? But if the correction does not happen as predicted, the Nifty will head towards 27,000-30,000, predicted Phillip Capital.

Technical The brokerage informed that the trendline resistance of 7 years between 2007-2013 lying at 6,500 was finally breached by Nifty in 2014 paving the way for the current bull run. In the long-term, Nifty has entered the cycle of 'Greed' and 'Euphoria' as indicated by the which is getting steeper as the bull run progresses. At 22,023, Nifty traded at an important trendline resistance on quarterly charts with highly overbought momentum oscillators. The levels of 18,750–18,550 will act as a key support for Nifty, it stated.

Midcaps and smallcaps The brokerage further pointed out that Midcaps and smallcap indices are on important channel resistance levels on quarterly charts.

Read here: Smallcap, Midcap index: 4 reasons why J.P. Morgan sees 5-10% more downside risk "We expect broader markets to 'underperform Nifty' in this correction. The probability of outperformance of broader markets is very low on an immediate basis and if that happens it will be on the back of very high volatility and the correction thereafter will be extremely painful," it said

It also noted that broader indices will underperform Nifty during the correction; Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 in the overbought zone. Furthermore, the Nifty Midcap 100 is likely to fall to 40,000-38,000 levels and the Nifty Smallcap 100 is headed towards 11,400-10,800 levels, it forecasted.

The brokerage emphasized that the likelihood of no correction taking place in the immediate future is minimal. Should such an event occur, it would likely be accompanied by significant volatility, and any subsequent correction would be exceedingly challenging to endure. Also, if the correction doesn't happen then broader markets will outperform the benchmarks, it added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. (edited)

