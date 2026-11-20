Keeping its bull run intact, shares of IndusInd Bank, a Hinduja Group-promoted private sector lender and the fifth-largest private bank in India, gathered further momentum in Friday's trade, surging another 8.5% to hit ₹1,001 apiece, their highest level since September 2026.

Friday's rally widened the stock's weekly gains to nearly 9%, putting it on track for its biggest weekly surge since April 2025. The latest advance also extended its winning streak to four consecutive weeks.

The winning streak has brought much-needed relief to shareholders, as the stock had closed in the red in each of the previous two months. The recent surge has also helped the stock recover much of its year-to-date losses, pushing it into positive territory with gains of around 15%.

If the stock manages to end 2026 in positive territory, it will snap a two-year losing streak.

What is aiding the strong recovery in IndusInd Bank shares? IndusInd Bank shares turned around following the September-quarter results, while a sharp surge in trading volumes has supported the stock's recovery. In late October, the private sector lender announced its Q2 results, returning to profitability on the back of steady growth in core income and an improvement in asset quality.

The bank posted a net profit of ₹1,242 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹437 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its core net interest income (NII) rose 4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,569 crore, while its net interest margin (NIM) contracted by 0.34 percentage points to 3.23%.

Net advances rose 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 11% YoY, led by strong momentum in the consumer banking and mid-market segments. However, the unsecured retail portfolio, including personal loans (PL) and credit cards (CC), declined. Deposits increased 3.4% QoQ and 10.1% YoY.

On the asset quality front, fresh slippages declined 12% QoQ to ₹1,460 crore. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved by 52 basis points (bps) QoQ to 2.73%, while the net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio declined by 12 bps to 0.83%. However, the provision coverage ratio (PCR) fell to 70%.

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Can IndusInd Bank sustain its recovery? What do brokerages expect? Brokerages remain constructive on the bank's longer-term turnaround, although their recommendations and price targets vary, reflecting differences in expectations for earnings recovery, profitability, and valuation.

Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its 'Buy' rating on IndusInd Bank but trimmed its target price to ₹1,200 from ₹1,250. The brokerage values the bank at 1.4 times its estimated adjusted book value for September 2028.

Another domestic brokerage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹1,050, based on 1.1 times its estimated adjusted book value for March 2028.

Meanwhile, Systematix Institutional Research maintained its 'Hold' rating on IndusInd Bank, with an unchanged target price of ₹950. The brokerage values the standalone bank at 1 time its estimated FY28 adjusted book value per share of ₹928.