Keeping its bull run intact, shares of IndusInd Bank, a Hinduja Group-promoted private sector lender and the fifth-largest private bank in India, gathered further momentum in Friday's trade, surging another 8.5% to hit ₹1,001 apiece, their highest level since September 2026.

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Friday's rally widened the stock's weekly gains to nearly 9%, putting it on track for its biggest weekly surge since April 2025. The latest advance also extended its winning streak to four consecutive weeks.

The winning streak has brought much-needed relief to shareholders, as the stock had closed in the red in each of the previous two months. The recent surge has also helped the stock recover much of its year-to-date losses, pushing it into positive territory with gains of around 15%.

If the stock manages to end 2026 in positive territory, it will snap a two-year losing streak.

What is aiding the strong recovery in IndusInd Bank shares? IndusInd Bank shares turned around following the September-quarter results, while a sharp surge in trading volumes has supported the stock's recovery. In late October, the private sector lender announced its Q2 results, returning to profitability on the back of steady growth in core income and an improvement in asset quality.

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The bank posted a net profit of ₹1,242 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹437 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its core net interest income (NII) rose 4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,569 crore, while its net interest margin (NIM) contracted by 0.34 percentage points to 3.23%.

Net advances rose 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 11% YoY, led by strong momentum in the consumer banking and mid-market segments. However, the unsecured retail portfolio, including personal loans (PL) and credit cards (CC), declined. Deposits increased 3.4% QoQ and 10.1% YoY.

On the asset quality front, fresh slippages declined 12% QoQ to ₹1,460 crore. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved by 52 basis points (bps) QoQ to 2.73%, while the net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio declined by 12 bps to 0.83%. However, the provision coverage ratio (PCR) fell to 70%.

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Can IndusInd Bank sustain its recovery? What do brokerages expect? Brokerages remain constructive on the bank's longer-term turnaround, although their recommendations and price targets vary, reflecting differences in expectations for earnings recovery, profitability, and valuation.

Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its 'Buy' rating on IndusInd Bank but trimmed its target price to ₹1,200 from ₹1,250. The brokerage values the bank at 1.4 times its estimated adjusted book value for September 2028.

Another domestic brokerage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹1,050, based on 1.1 times its estimated adjusted book value for March 2028.

Meanwhile, Systematix Institutional Research maintained its 'Hold' rating on IndusInd Bank, with an unchanged target price of ₹950. The brokerage values the standalone bank at 1 time its estimated FY28 adjusted book value per share of ₹928.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.