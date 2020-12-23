Bull run or flat returns in 2021? ICICI Securities' top 19 stock picks for 2021

Indian equities have entered a bull market environment. Analysts expect Nifty to reach new levels if the bull run continues. However, if markets revert to average sentiment, investors might end up making flat returns for 2021. "Indian equities have entered a bull market environment as evidenced by the one year rolled forward P/E at 22x rising beyond the peak of FY08 at ~20x on an ‘ex-ante basis’ and significant broadening of the market rally by market cap size and various investment styles (Dividend yield, PSUs, High Beta, Small caps etc)," says ICICI Securities.