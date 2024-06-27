Promoters go on an encashment spree, raise ₹62,000 cr via stake sales in 2024
SummaryWhile promoters tend to go on an encashment spree during a bull run, this time most of them have sold their stakes at significant discounts to the previous day’s closing price.
MUMBAI : Indian promoters have offloaded shares worth ₹62,000 crore in the first six months of 2024, the highest since 2019, showed data compiled by the markets data provider Prime Database. Promoters had raised ₹61,277 crore through stake sales in the year-ago period.