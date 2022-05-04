This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bull vs bear: Investors are so negative on stocks that market looks positive
1 min read.07:05 AM ISTBloomberg
Bull vs bear: The US put-call ratio’s absolute level is near the highest since January after investors built up hedges into the falling market amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening
Investors have become so negative about the stock market that Wall Street is starting think a rally may be on the way.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic said this week that “investor sentiment is reaching extreme weakness," meaning a rebound could be on the cards. Meanwhile, a Societe Generale SA sentiment indicator recently dropped to levels last seen during the peak of Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.
“This will likely culminate in a bounce in equities," Societe Generale strategists Manish Kabra and Arthur Van Slooten wrote last week.
Other market technicals could be pointing to a short-term bounce as well.
The U.S. put-call ratio’s absolute level is near the highest since January after investors built up hedges into the falling market amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening. Barring another big shock, this should provide some support to stocks as investors begin to unwind those hedges after the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday.
In addition, the Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX, has been at or above 30 for the past week -- it touched a high of 32.82 on Tuesday. Traders typically consider a reading of over 30 to be a sign of significant fear in the market.
More importantly, the spread between two-month and eight-month VIX futures contracts is trading near peak levels seen earlier this year, showing deep uncertainty about the near-term. This indicator of short-term stress has historically been a turning point for risk assets, with volatility topping out in the days leading up to the Fed’s prior three meetings this year.
