Bull vs bear: Vaishali Parekh recommends 2 buy or sell stocks for today

"Nifty tanked further with a weak bearish candle pattern on the daily chart to breach decisively the 18000 landmark which was also the long term trend line support zone and with the overall scenario maintained with a very cautious approach, further slide is anticipated in the coming days. The next major crucial support band is visible near the significant 200DMA level of 17450 zone with most of the frontline stocks losing their strength and slipping further," said Parekh.

