Vijay Kedia told Livemint that a bull market creates many self acclaimed genius but in reality, a real stock market genius are born in a bear market
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bull vs bear: After bloodbath on Dalal Street on Friday, stock market investors are under panic as to when this sell-off will end and and at what levels, this bear market will make its bottom. However, ace investor Vijay Kedia is least bothered by such fall in the markets. He believes that such fall in Indian stocks is a big opportunity for a long term positional investor. In an exclusive conversation with Livemint, Vijay Kedia said that 'a bear market creates smart investors' as it provides an investor to develop an art to find opportunity during fear.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bull vs bear: After bloodbath on Dalal Street on Friday, stock market investors are under panic as to when this sell-off will end and and at what levels, this bear market will make its bottom. However, ace investor Vijay Kedia is least bothered by such fall in the markets. He believes that such fall in Indian stocks is a big opportunity for a long term positional investor. In an exclusive conversation with Livemint, Vijay Kedia said that 'a bear market creates smart investors' as it provides an investor to develop an art to find opportunity during fear.
Speaking on current stock market fall, especially on Friday last week, Vijay Kedia said, "When there is fear there is opportunity because short term crisis provides big time opportunity to long term investors as they get quality stocks at lower levels. It's like discounted shopping where you try to buy an stuff of your choice that are available at cheaper rates."
Speaking on current stock market fall, especially on Friday last week, Vijay Kedia said, "When there is fear there is opportunity because short term crisis provides big time opportunity to long term investors as they get quality stocks at lower levels. It's like discounted shopping where you try to buy an stuff of your choice that are available at cheaper rates."
Bull vs bear: Who would win?
The founder of Kedia Securities went on to add that no one has made money from the bull market. It's a bear market that gives you an opportunity to do quality stock shopping at discounted levels. He advised stock market investors to take position in cash segment if one's risk appetite is low.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bull vs bear: Who would win?
The founder of Kedia Securities went on to add that no one has made money from the bull market. It's a bear market that gives you an opportunity to do quality stock shopping at discounted levels. He advised stock market investors to take position in cash segment if one's risk appetite is low.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Asking stock market investors to befriend with a bear market, Vijay Kedia recently tweeted, "A bull market creates many self-acclaimed genius or stock pickers but in reality a real stock market genius are born in a bear market because that is the time you learn the most from your mistakes and introspect what you are doing."
Asking stock market investors to befriend with a bear market, Vijay Kedia recently tweeted, "A bull market creates many self-acclaimed genius or stock pickers but in reality a real stock market genius are born in a bear market because that is the time you learn the most from your mistakes and introspect what you are doing."
Vijay Kedia recommendations
Asked about the segments where one can look at for quality stocks at discounted levels, Vijay Kedia said, "In current market scenario, stocks from mid-sized banks, capital goods and telecom segment is expected to outperform other sectors and stock investors with long term perspective can look at the stocks in these sectors."
Vijay Kedia recommendations
Asked about the segments where one can look at for quality stocks at discounted levels, Vijay Kedia said, "In current market scenario, stocks from mid-sized banks, capital goods and telecom segment is expected to outperform other sectors and stock investors with long term perspective can look at the stocks in these sectors."
On Friday, Indian stocks witnessed heavy sell-off as Nifty 50 index lost to the tune of 350 points whereas BSE Sensex crashed around 1,100 points in single session.