Bull vs bear: After bloodbath on Dalal Street on Friday, stock market investors are under panic as to when this sell-off will end and and at what levels, this bear market will make its bottom. However, ace investor Vijay Kedia is least bothered by such fall in the markets. He believes that such fall in Indian stocks is a big opportunity for a long term positional investor. In an exclusive conversation with Livemint, Vijay Kedia said that 'a bear market creates smart investors' as it provides an investor to develop an art to find opportunity during fear.

