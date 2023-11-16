Bull vs bear: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend rally. Is Indian stock market getting ready for a fresh bull trend?
Bull vs bear: While key benchmark indices have extended rally for second straight session, small-cap index has climbed to a new life-time peak during Thursday deals
Bull vs bear: Indian stock market extended its rally for second straight session on Thursday. In opening bell today, Nifty 50 index opened flat at 19,674 levels and went on to hit intraday high of 19,781 levels, logging 338 points rally in two straight sessions. Sensex today opened at 65,665 and went on to hit intraday high of 66,054 levels, ascending 1,121 points in two days. Nifty Bank index today opened with upside gap at 44,251 levels and went on to hit intraday high of 44,353 mark, appreciating to the tune of 462 points in two successive sessions.
