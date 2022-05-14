Bull vs bear: Top 5 triggers that may dictate stock market next week

Bull vs bear: On account of weak global cues, bear continued to hold their grip on the Dalal Street — pulling Nifty 50 index below 16,000 levels. Bears had a complete grip on the Indian stock market throughout the week as the minor pullbacks got sold into few minutes and Nifty lost almost 4 per cent during the week and ended below 15,800 levels. Interestingly, in this weak market, most of the positions built by the FIIs are on the short side and their ‘Long Short Ratio’ in the index futures segment is at its lowest which is not seen since quite some time. The sectoral indices too have not yet shown any signs of reversal or bottoming out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}